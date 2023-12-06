The secretary to the Kogi tribunal, David Mike, said gunmen carted away the petitions of four parties

Legit.ng reports that the parties are challenging the electoral victory of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Usman Ododo, in the November 11, 2023 poll

Police said Mike reported to it that he was attacked on Monday, December 4, by some armed men

Lokoja, Kogi state - Kogi state police command on Wednesday, December 6, said that gunmen attacked the secretary of the state governorship election tribunal, David Umar Mike.

According to the police, the attack occurred on Monday, December 4, in Lokoja, Kogi state. The attackers reportedly made away with sensitive petition documents on the just-concluded gubernatorial election in the state.

The SDP and Muritala Yakubu are challenging the victory of the APC and its candidate, Alhaji Usman Ododo, at the election petitions tribunal. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Political thugs unleashing mayhem in Kogi

The state police command’s police spokesperson, William Aya, disclosed this, Daily Trust reported.

Aya stated Mike reported to the police that he was attacked on Monday by some armed men while heading to his office at the high court complex in Lokoja.

The tribunal secretary said he was with two other officials when the incident occurred a report by Channels Television also noted.

The police's statement partly reads:

“All of them (gunmen) surrounded and blocked him (Mike) as he attempted to reverse.

“That he saw about seven hooded men all heavily armed and dressed in black attire who shot severally into the air and dragged him and his two other colleagues out of their car, ransacked the car and made away with all the documents including Petitions filed by four (4) Parties namely Action Alliance (AA), Action People’s Party (APP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP)/two (2) Record Books/a Bag containing his personal items.”

Kogi election: Ajaka rejects result

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate for the governorship in Kogi state, Murtala Ajaka, raised concerns about the alleged irregularities in the recent election.

He accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of collaborating in rigging the election.

Gunmen attack INEC REC's house

Legit.ng also reported that in the early hours of today, Friday, December 1, around 3.30 am, gunmen attacked the residence of INEC's resident electoral commissioner (REC) in Lokoja, Kogi state, Gabriel Longpet.

The armed men engaged the security personnel in a gun battle for over 30 minutes until reinforcement arrived.

