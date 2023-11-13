The gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi state, Murtala Ajaka, has vowed not to contest the election's outcome in court

Ajaka, in a live interview on national TV, described it as a wasteful adventure that would yield the same outcome

He warned the electoral body that they might be instigating anarchy if the trend of electoral fraud continues in Nigeria

Lokoja, Kogi - The Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate for the governorship in Kogi State, Murtala Ajaka, has raised concerns about irregularities in the recent election.

Ajaka stated on Channels TV's 'The 2023 Verdict: Off-Cycle Elections' that he wouldn't pursue legal action if he loses, considering it futile.

He accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of collaborating in rigging the election.

As reported by Daily Trust, he said:

“With all due respect to the person of the INEC chairman, if they don’t do a checklist and investigate their officials that went to Kogi State and allow this to stand, I doubt if there will be election in 2027.

“Because people will go into that election armed, and I fear Somalia will be a child’s play.

“If we knew it would be the same old music, we would have played along with that old music by inflating the results from my area."

Ajaka's fear of anarchy

When asked why he was agitated since he had evidence to prove that the election was rigged, Ajaka said:

“What am I going to court to do when the same INEC that did this is going to come as a witness to defend what they did? So it is a waste of time. Except the party people because I’m hugely disappointed.

"I assure you if they (INEC) allow this to stand as they are allowing in all the states now, they are calling for anarchy in this country.”

INEC to conduct fresh election in parts of Kogi state

Meanwhile, INEC has decided to conduct new elections in specific wards of Kogi State due to identified irregularities.

The suspension of elections in nine wards was prompted by the circulation of pre-filled result sheets during the voting process.

Mohammed Haruna, a National Commissioner, announced on Sunday, November 12, that fresh elections would occur in the affected areas.

