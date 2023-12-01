The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said gunmen attacked the home of its resident electoral commissioner (REC) in Lokoja, Kogi state

The commission in a statement made available to Legit.ng, said the attack happened around 3:30 am today, Friday, December 1, 2023

It noted that the armed men engaged security personnel in a gun battle for over 30 minutes until reinforcement arrived

Lokoja, Kogi state - In the early hours of today, Friday, December 1, around 3.30 am, gunmen attacked the residence of INEC's resident electoral commissioner (REC) in Lokoja, Kogi state, Dr. Gabriel Longpet.

INEC, the Independent National Electoral Commission, revealed this unfortunate update via a social media post.

The governorship election in Kogi was held on November 11, 2023. Photos credit: INEC Nigeria

Kogi INEC facilities, personnel targeted after election

The agency said the armed men engaged the security personnel in a gun battle for over 30 minutes until reinforcement arrived.

Legit.ng understands that no lives were lost in the attack in Kogi capital.

INEC's statement partly reads:

"Property was destroyed in the ensuing gun battle.

"A team of combined security personnel have been deployed to protect the residence. This incident occurred a day after a mob besieged our state office.

"We call for a thorough investigation and enhanced security protection for our personnel and assets in Kogi state."

Legit.ng reports that this latest attack is coming exactly 20 days after the 2023 Kogi state gubernatorial election which was won by Ahmed Usman Ododo. Ododo is a protege of the incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello, and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

