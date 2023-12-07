Senator Adams Oshiomhole said the N35,000 wage award should be paid to workers in the private and public sectors

Oshiomhole said NLC should ensure the payment of the wage award to cushion the effect of the petrol subsidy removal before Christmas

The former Edo state governor said it is an agreement and must be obeyed at all levels and work sectors in the country

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, said employers in the public and private sectors should the N35,000 wage award to cushion the effect of the petrol subsidy removal before Christmas.

Oshiomhole urged organised labour to ensure the compliance of the wage award across the 36 states, Vanguard reported.

Oshiomhole tells employers to pay workers N35,000 wage award before Christmas Photo Credit: Adams Oshiomhole

Source: Facebook

He stated this at the 8th Quadrennial Delegates Conference of the Non-Academics Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) in Abuja on Tuesday, December 5.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The former NLC President and Edo governor said:

“Now that you have N35,000, there are workers from different states, are all the state governments implementing it? The answer is no. Why should it be no and why are they at peace? Your members are not at peace in the States. It should not be a selective application. The N35,000 must affect all workers. It has to go round all workers in Nigeria whether public or private, that is the logic of nationwide strike.

“The truth is; that demand must affect every worker whether private or public. That is the logic of the demand. Once you have an agreement, it has to be obeyed at all levels.

As reported by The Punch, he added that the N35,000 wage award should not be selective and NLC must ensure it cuts across all work sectors in the country.

“Please tell the NLC President that those are the issues that they must solve, so that this December, nobody goes home without that N35,000. Whether such a worker is working for the federal, state, local government or the private sector, that N35,000 must be paid. If you don’t pay, there will be no Christmas for you as an employer whether public or private sector.

Tinubu approves N35,000 wage award for civil servants

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the payment of N35,000 wage awarded to civil servants under his administration.

The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, (NSIWC), said implementation of the N35,000.00 per month wage award for Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies will be funded from the treasury.

Ekpo Nta, the chairman/chief executive officer of NSIWC, in a circular released by the commission in Abuja, disclosed that this only applies to treasury-funded offices.

FG Commences Payment of N35,000 Wage Award

Legit.ng also reported that Tinubu's administration commenced payment of the N35,000 wage award to federal civil servants under the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure.

Some civil servants confirmed they started receiving credit alerts on Tuesday, October 31.

N35,000 wage award: Organised labour gives fresh ultimatum to 36 governors

The 36 governors in the country were issued a two-week ultimatum by organised labour to begin negotiations with its members on the N35,000 wage award for workers in their state.

The labour is asking the states to negotiate with their workers in line with the memorandum of understanding between the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the federal government.

Source: Legit.ng