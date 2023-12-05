The Joint Action for Good Governance has asked the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to concentrate on fulfilling its role of creating awareness and fostering national development

The group said the agency, Lanre Issa-Onilu, is undermining the resilience of Nigerians

Joint Action for Good Governance pointed out that the hardship in the land is real and the government must empathise with the masses

Ikorodu, Lagos state - A human rights group, the Joint Action for Good Governance (JAGG) on Tuesday, December 5, criticised Lanre Issa-Onilu, the director-general (DG) of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), for what it deemed insulting remarks directed towards Nigerian citizens expressing concerns about the challenges they face under the Bola Tinubu's administration.

Legit.ng reports that the condemnation stemmed from the perception that the NOA has seemingly downplayed the legitimate grievances of the populace, particularly in light of reported lavish government expenditures.

Group accuses Issa-Onilu of misplaced priorities

A report by a blog had claimed Issa-Onilu said anybody complaining about hardship in Nigeria under Tinubu is not being realistic. Reacting, JAGG expressed displeasure with the alleged statement.

In a statement jointly signed by AbddulWaheed Odunuga, its vice president; and Adekunle Aderibigbe, the group’s general secretary; JAGG stated that the call for citizens to endure hardships without a clear timeline for relief is ill-thought. The statement was sent to Legit.ng.

It partly reads:

“Rather than fulfilling its intended role of creating awareness and fostering national development, the NOA appears to have misplaced its priorities.

"The agency is undermining the resilience of the citizens who, due to the harsh policies of the current administration, have incurred significant debts to maintain their livelihoods.

“We emphasise the need for empathy in leadership. The NOA DG seems to have lost touch with the harsh realities faced by Nigerians.

"Should citizens not voice their concerns?"

JAGG highlighted the adverse effects of the economic situation on the populace, including the loss of lives due to limited access to basic healthcare, exorbitant costs of medication, high expenses for essential needs such as food, and the closure of businesses.

'Acknowledge the masses' sacrifices', group tells NOA

Furthermore, the statement urged the All Progressives Congress (APC-led) government to consider halting the remuneration of the NOA DG until the economic conditions improve, "aligning the director's standard of living with that of the average Nigerian".

In conclusion, JAGG called for a reassessment of the NOA's approach, urging the agency to focus on promoting peace, providing constructive feedback, and acknowledging the sacrifices made by the Nigerian masses in the face of challenging circumstances.

