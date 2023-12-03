Prominent APC chieftain, Bashir Ahmad, has clarified that some Nigerians attending the ongoing COP28 in Dubai sponsored themselves

The Kano-born politician said the clarification is needed because many Nigerians believe the hundreds of persons representing the country at the high-profile event were sponsored by the federal government

Legit.ng reports that Ahmad is part of the Nigerian delegates, but he said he is representing the nation "independently"

FCT, Abuja - Bashir Ahmad, ex-digital communications assistant to Muhammadu Buhari, former President of Nigeria, has said he is part of the delegates at the ongoing Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A report by Premium Times put the number of Nigerian delegates in Dubai at 1,411.

'Diverse group of delegates present in Dubai'

Ahmad, in a tweet via his X handle on Sunday, November 3, clarified that not all Nigerian delegates attending the event are sponsored by the Bola Tinubu administration.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain did not, however, state the exact number of delegates being funded by the government amidst speculations that about 600 are government-funded.

Many Nigerians have criticised the high number of Nigerian delegates, the third highest at COP28, amidst the economic suffering of millions of citizens due to government policies.

The Buhari ally wrote:

"It is honourable to clarify that not all Nigerian delegates attending #COP28 in Dubai are sponsored by the federal government. As a duly nominated delegate myself, I can attest that many individuals, including myself, are representing Nigeria independently. Our involvement is not tied to government sponsorship.

"It's noteworthy that a diverse group of delegates from Nigeria is present, spanning various sectors. While some represent state governments, a significant number, are from the private sector.

"Please consider this information for the record to ensure an accurate understanding of the Nigerian delegation's composition."

Toke Makinwa at COP28 in Dubai

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian social media space was agog after the likes of Toke Makinwa, IBD Dende, and Seyi Tinubu made it to the list of 1,411 attendees from Nigeria for the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework COP28.

The list sparked reactions from many Nigerian netizens as they claimed that the Tinubu administration sponsored the 1,411 attendees for the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai.

