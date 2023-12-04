Some top officials in the Ondo government house are trying to hijack power from Akeredolu, following his prolonged illness

A senior lawyer raised this alarm at a recent interview on Monday and alleged that the officials now sign documents on behalf of Governor Akeredolu

Kayode Ajulo (SAN), said he has already called for an investigation into the troubling matter

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Ondo state, Akure - The political crisis in the Ondo state government house has taken a fresh twist.

A lawyer has revealed some officials are planning to hijack Akeredolu's government. Photo credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Source: Facebook

Lawyer explains how Ondo officials signs documents on behalf of ailing gov

As reported by The Punch, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Kayode Ajulo, on Monday, December 4, alleged that some top officials working directly with the Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu were signing documents on behalf of the ailing governor.

According to Ajulo, five commissioners sent memos to the governor, and they all returned with approval that had noticeable disparities.

The legal luminary made this disclosure on Arise TV's Morning Show programme, where he noted that the deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, cannot take over from the governor since power has not been transferred to him constitutionally.

He also alleged that this development might pave the way for the hijack of state governance by the cabals in Ondo state, The New Telegraph reported.

He said:

“I have it on good authority as a lawyer. Some of the commissioners, about five of them, sent memos to the governor, and they all returned with approval.

“Going through the approval compared to what the governor had approved when he was hale (sic) and hearty, there are notable disparities in them.

“The Police and Administration of Justice Act has made it clear that there can be private investigators into the issue as such, and they have been contacted, but their results after the investigation are so damning.

“The purported signature is not from the governor. It is so apparent.”

Source: Legit.ng