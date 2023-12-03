Yahaya Bello, the outgoing governor of Kogi state, has been regarded as the new godfather in Nigeria politics following the November 11 governorship election in the state.

Usman Ododo, the candidate of the Bello and flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared the poll winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after scoring the highest votes.

The victory of the APC and Ododo in the election appeared to have made the governor a new godfather in Nigerian politics as subsequent events unfolded.

Knocks as Usman Ododo kneels for Yahaya Bello

At the venue for his presentation of a certificate of return, the governor-elect was seen kneeling for the governor in a viral video. This development got many Nigerians talking.

The development has signalled the emergence of a new godfather in Nigeria's politics.

Over time, many Nigerians have spoken against godfatherism. Still, every outgoing governor is always interested in installing their anointed candidate as their successor, and this has remained their way of building godfatherism.

Gaffar reacts to video of Ododo kneeling for Yahaya Bello

Reacting to the video, Okanlawon Gaffar, a lawyer and political commentator, legit.ng that the development was a setback for Nigeria's democracy, adding that the governor feel more responsive to his godfather than the people who elected him.

His statement reads in part:

"The Governor-elect’s action of kneeling for his political godfather on whose back he rode to be elected reflects the poor democratic system Nigeria is practising. The godfather system means the new governor has to constantly prove his loyalty and subservience to his benefactor all the time as opposed to developing the gains of democracy for his people.

"He feels he is more responsive to his godfather than the people that elected him and, most times, will still find himself receiving governance instructions from his godfather. This, most times, even spills over to making appointments sanctioned by his godfather rather than based on competence. If Nigerians democracy is to flourish, actions like this that badly portray the democratic system have to be discouraged."

See the video here:

