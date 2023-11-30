The federal government has been urged to take proactive decisions to help squash the political tension in Kano state

Protesters have hit the streets of Kano following the appellate court's decision to sack Governor Abba Yusuf

In this report, analysts revealed to Legit.ng some of the implications of the political unrest in Kano state

The political atmosphere in Kano state has become tense since the declaration of the appellate court sacking Governor Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The court's decision was ruled in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nasir Gawuna.

The judiciary has partly been blamed for the political unrest in Kano state. Photo Credit: Nasir Gawun/Abba Kabir Yusuf

On Thursday, November 29, the streets of Kano were flooded with protesters who reportedly supported Governor Yusuf.

The demonstration against the appellate court got heated as thugs and police operatives clashed.

Legit.ng reported that the class led to the death of one person, and two others were injured after a police inspector fired shots to repel protesters.

Reaction to the political situation in Kano state, public affairs analyst Dr Abubakar Sani describes it as a dicey and complicated situation.

In a chat with Legit.ng, Dr Sani said the judiciary is partly to blame for the crisis in the northwest state.

He said:

"I think our judiciary should take part of the blame because of their apparent incompetence in the way and manner they pass judgements that are riddled with contradictions and errors.

"The judiciary must do the right thing and pass a judgment that can redeem its already battered image in the eyes of Nigerians."

Economic implication

Foremost economist and top official of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Paul Alaje told Legit.ng that any unrest in Kano will prove detrimental to the economic stability of Nigeria.

He stated that the government must quickly swing into action in the interest of economic progress before the crisis escalates.

Reiterating the perspective of Dr Sani, Alaje urged the judiciary to do what is needed in the interest of peace.

He said:

"I would like to employ judicial officers to do what is needed in the interest of peace. As they say, there's no peace without justice.

"If people continue to protest in a volatile environment like Kano, I fear it may catch fire. If it catches fire, we need to be careful so that it may not affect lives and properties. This is why the government must treat Kano with a lot of caution."

