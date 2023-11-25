The Kogi state governorship election held on Saturday, November 11, where Dino Melaye, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), came third with less than 50,000 votes, has been described as the will of the people.

Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, in an interview with Legit.ng, said the people of the North Central state wanted a governor with a stable political figure who would not be driving Bugatti or Lamborghini.

Who is Dino Melaye?

Melaye was a former House of Representatives Member and a former Senator from Kogi West. Some political observers expected his experience and exposure to make him a strong contender for the election.

However, the poll's outcome proved otherwise, as Dino Melaye and PDP came far third with non-competitive votes.

INEC declares APC's Ododo winner of Kogi governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the election winner after garnering the highest number of votes.

A breakdown of the votes showed that the APC candidate won 12 of the local government areas in the state, while his strongest opponent, Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), won eight.

Leke Abejide, the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), won one local government.

According to INEC, Ododo polled 446,237 votes ahead of Ajaka, who scored 259,052, while Abejide secured 21,819.

On the other hand, Melaye of the PDP did not win any local government but garnered 46,362 votes to emerge third in the election.

Anifowoshe reacts to outcome of Kogi governorship election

Barrister Anifowoshe in her reaction to the outcome of the election, told Legit.ng that the story of Melaye was a lesson to every politician who intended to attain prominence by fighting many top figures.

The legal icon said:

Dino Melaiye has an inalienable right to contest for elections just like any other Nigerian. His dreams to be Governor of Kogi State is valid. Nigerians should learn a lesson from Dino Melaye's performance in the Kogi gubernatorial election, in my opinion.

Around us, there are millions of Dino Melayes. Those who began as nationalist crusaders and community activists, entered politics, and evolved into opulent dealers of luxury who brag about their wealth in front of the millions of impoverished Nigerians they serve.

Just like Dino Melaiye, politicians who think that the quickest path to prominence is to throw their claws at anyone who holds a different political or ideological position.

Maybe Dino Melaye's numerous political battles may haunted his ambition. It's possible that the Kogi people were hoping for a more stable political figure who would prioritize governance over rhetoric.

In spite of their pressing developmental needs, the people of Kogi most likely didn't want a governor who would be driving Bugatti and Lamborghinis. They most likely did not vote for Dino Melaiye because they required a performer with a steadfast political philosophy rather than just a talker.

