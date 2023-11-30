Abia state has set a precedent with groundbreaking laws enacted by former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

The ex-governor revealed recently, that one of the laws his administration enacted, ensured female children's right to inherit property and own land

Ikpeazu maintained that his wife was the brain behind the law and she made sure he ran an inclusive governance in Abia

The immediate past governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu has revealed he signed a law making it mandatory for female children to inherit their fathers’ property and own community land.

Former Governor Ikpeazu's laws not only advance gender equality but also mandate ramps for disabled persons. Photo credit: Okezie Victor Ikpeazu

Okezie Ikpeazu speaks on how he empowered girls, women in Abia state

As reported by Vanguard, Ikpeazu disclosed that his passion for women's development came from his wife.

According to him, the law allows the female children to be allocated land as against the customs and traditions which made it difficult for them to own land in their communities.

Governor Ikpeazu spoke on the sideline of Gender and Inclusion Summit, organised by the Policy Innovation Centre (PIC) of Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) in Abuja.

He said:

“Today in Abia state, female children can now inherit their fathers’ property. Now it’s an offence for female children not to be allocated land. The female children can now inherit their fathers’ property.”

With this development, the former governor noted that women in Abia state can now have free access to farmlands and use them as collateral to collect loans for any business of their choice, contrary to old practice in the state.

