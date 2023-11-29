Enugu state Governor Peter Mbah is excited over the affairs of his state as he confirmed an end to IPOB's sit-at-home order

Mbah made this known during his visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Villa on Tuesday, November 28

According to the governor, normalcy has returned to the southeast region, and business activities have resumed

Enugu state, Enugu - Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state, has said the sit-at-home order declared by the proscribed members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is no longer in full force within the South-East.

Mbah speaks on end to sit-at-home in southeast

Mbah made this disclosure on Tuesday, November 28, after visiting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital, Channels TV reported.

The governor maintained that not only Enugu is safe now, the entire southeast region is no longer working in that order on Mondays.

“We no longer have a sit-at-home in Enugu State, and I dare say in the South-East. We have workers go to work on Monday and the schools are open on Monday,” the governor said.

Mbah added:

“Business and economic activities are back. So, what we are dealing with now is to erase that sad memory from our history.”

