Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki has pegged the fate of his deputy's gubernatorial bid in the hands of PDP governors and supporters

After a closed-door meeting with some PDP governors in Bauchi state, Obaseki said he maintains a cordial relationship with his deputy

The governor hinted further that his vote would not determine Shaibu’s fate in the 2024 election, noting "Shaibu has a constitutional right nobody can’t and should stop him"

Edo state, Benin-City - Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has finally reacted to the governorship ambition of Philip Shaibu’s fate, his deputy.

Edo Guber: Obaseki Breaks Silence, Lists Those Who Will Decide Shaibu's Fate.

Obaseki speaks on Shuaibu's fate in Edo guber 2024

Recall that Shuaibu, who has had a long-running battle with Obaseki, formally declared his ambition on Monday, November 27.

In a pre-recorded speech, Shaibu, who has been the deputy governor of the state since 2016, said he would run for the office of the number one in the state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

After his declaration, Shaibu launched his campaign office in Benin City, the state capital, at an event crowded with party supporters in branded equipments.

Speaking in Bauchi state, on Thursday, November 30, Obaseki said only PDP members would decide if Shuaibu would emerge gubernatorial candidate of the party, The Punch reported.

He spoke to journalists shortly after a closed-door meeting with the chairman of PDP Governors Forum and Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, Daily Trust report added.

Asked whether he would support Shuaibu, Obaseki said:

"The relationship, as you know, has been cordial. He (Philip) wants to run for the office I currently occupy, and he is free to."

"I don't think my vote alone will determine whether he becomes the party's flag bearer."

Obaseki's deputy, Shaibu, apologises to Oshiomhole

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Philip Shaibu has tendered an apology to the former governor, Adams Oshiomhole.

Shaibu, on Tuesday, November 28, while speaking as a guest on Channels TV breakfast show, Sunrise Daily sought the forgiveness of ex-governor Oshiomhole.

He stated that his actions and words during the last election cycle in Edo state were merely for the election moment.

Edo Gov Obaseki accepts Shaibu’s apology, makes fresh demands: “to err is human”

Meanwhile, Governor Obaseki finally accepted the public apology made by his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu.

On Thursday, September 28, the governor sought to allow peace to reign in the state's government house and the Edo state PDP's chapter, noting, "To err is human, to forgive is divine".

Obaseki in a statement he personally signed and shared on the Facebook page of the PDP, disclosed that the deputy governor’s unwarranted provocation caused him severe personal discomfort.

