Ikeja, Lagos state - Following its unsuccessful shot at the presidency in February, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Thursday, November 30, said it was fully prepared to support the Bola Tinubu administration.

Per the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), SDP said it was ready for an alliance with President Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as long as the mission is to build a prosperous Nigeria.

Tinubu gets backing from SDP

The Nation also noted the SDP's stance.

The party’s assurance comes against the backdrop of President Tinubu presenting the 2024 budget to the national assembly.

Femi Olaniyi, the southwest zonal secretary of the party, lauded the budget.

He assured that his party is ready to work more closely with the APC as development partners and for effective budget performance.

