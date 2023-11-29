BREAKING: Tinubu Arrives National Assembly to Present 2024 Budget

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived at the National Assembly to present the 2024 appropriation budget

This is Tinubu's first budget presentation before the joint session of the National Assembly since assuming office on May 29, 2023.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived at the National Assembly complex for the presentation of the 2024 budget estimates of N27.5 trillion.

The National Assembly has earlier announced that President Tinubu will present the 2024 budget at a joint session

As reported by TheCable, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas and all federal lawmakers of both chambers, who were seated all rose to welcome President Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima.

Tinubu reportedly walked into the chamber at 11:09 am on Wednesday, November 29.

Other Tinubu's entourage include the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganjude; amongst others, Channels TV reported.

President Tinubu set to present 2024 budget, writes senate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu indicated his preparedness to deliver the 2024 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

This announcement was made through an official communication conveyed to the Senate on Tuesday, November 28.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio read Tinubu's letter expressing his intent during the plenary session on November 28.

FEC approves N27.5 trillion as Tinubu's 2024 budget

Meanwhile, the government of Bola Tinubu's budget for 2024 has been approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

On Monday, November 27, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the 2024 appropriation bill of N27.5 trillion.

Tinubu is expected to present the budget, which reflects the government's 2024 financial plans, to the National Assembly for final approval.

Tinubu’s government approves $1 billion loan from AfDB

In another report, the Nigerian government has approved a $1 billion loan from the Africa Development Bank (AfDB).

The Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, announced the procurement of the loan, saying part of it was an inherited request from the former government.

The development comes as the Debt Management Office said Nigeria’s public debt has hit N87.38 trillion as of March 2023.

