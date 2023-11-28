Razaq Aderibigbe, a chieftain of Nigeria's opposition party, the NNPP, has said the party will continue to run an open-door policy

Speaking recently in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Aderibigbe, the NNPP candidate for the Ikorodu constituency I seat during the March 2023 election, said the party will maintain this policy "without making tall orders"

Aderibigbe was reacting to Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin's recent statement where the federal lawmaker said the NNPP is still open to collaboration and merger with the APC and even with the PDP, LP, or any other party that shows interest

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Kano, Kano state - Adekunle Razaq Aderibigbe, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) in Lagos state, has said the party has always operated with an open-door policy to all political parties in Nigeria.

Aderibigbe was reacting to the decision of Abdulmumin Jibrin, the lawmaker representing Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency, Kano, in the house of representatives to host 1,000 Islamic scholars for a special prayer session for President Bola Tinubu and Nigeria.

The NNPP is a populist political party in Nigeria, predominantly active in Kano state. Photo credits: Aderibigbe AR, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

Jibrin is spot on with special prayers

Aderibigbe, a former Lagos state house of assembly candidate, told Legit.ng that the NNPP's welcoming nature enabled it to come fourth during the February 2023 presidential election.

He said:

“From inception, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has always operated with an open-door policy to all political parties or gladiators without making any tall orders. This was what brought the promising party to fourth-edge tent of the outcome of the 2023 general elections.

“President Bola Tinubu is obviously the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he presides over affairs that concern every Nigerian and not just for a political party. In that sense, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin has only done what any other citizen would have done to his or her president by organising special prayer for the President, Nigeria, and Nigerians.

“The state of the economy is currently harsh and not favourable to majority of citizens in the country and as such, prayers to God and social relief are spot on.”

Governorship election: Kano political crisis

Furthermore, Aderibigbe explained that the situation in Kano requires more dialogue and diplomacy to restore orderliness and sustained peace in the state and the nation.

He said:

“Conflicts in any state can lead to an uprising or national crisis in the country.

"There is a need for strong advocacy for nation-building with a sense of belonging for all citizens, not just a region, tribe, religion, or state but for us to put humanity first not politics in all we are doing as a nation.”

