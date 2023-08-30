A top Nigerian lawyer and SDP presidential candidate has expressed serious concern regarding the state of Nigeria's economy

Prince Adewole Adebayo has feared that Tinubu is threading the path his predecessor walked on regarding the state of the economy

While giving a scorecard of Tinubu's three months in office, Adewole described fuel subsidy removal as a bad policy

Prince Adewole Adebayo, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February 25, 2023, presidential election, has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is going the way of Muhammadu Buhari, his predecessor, as far as the economy is concerned.

Adebayo says the economy has not fared well under Tinubu.



The politician made this statement while speaking on the president's three months in power and how the economy has fared under Tinubu.

Speaking on the state of the nation and Tinubu's effort so far, Adewole described the fuel subsidy removal as a bad policy, Daily Trust reported.

He said in advance economies, whatever makes the economy thrive is being subsidised.

“In America, they subsidise pharmaceuticals, they subsidise health; in the UK, they subsidise transportation,” Adebayo said.

Adebayo says Tinubu is threading the path Buhari threaded.



Adebayo who queried the president's decision regarding subsidy, further urged Tinubu to correct the error, noting Nigerians cannot be denied good governance.

He further threatens that the SDP will take over in 2027 if nothing is done to promote good leadership in Nigeria.

Adebayo stated thus:

“It’s like carelessly using a knife to cut someone’s skin and you are supplying the person with Panadol, plaster, iodine; why did you cut the person in the first place.

“I hope they will correct the error, otherwise they may lose time. If between now and 2027, President Tinubu does not feel the leadership gap, we will step in. They can’t deny Nigerians good leadership on the basis that there is no good leadership in Nigeria because there is… We have to make an example that black people can govern themselves; we have the intelligence.”

Tinubu announces N5bn palliative for each state

The government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced N5 billion palliatives for each state of the federation, including the federal capital territory (FCT).

The N5 billion palliatives are to cushion the effect of petrol subsidy removal on Nigerians.

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum disclosed this at the end of a National Economic Council (NEC) meeting on Thursday, August 17, in Abuja.

SDP presidential candidate predicts winner of tribunal

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 elections, Adewole Adebayo, has spoken concerning the possible outcome of the presidential election petition tribunal.

The SDP candidate disclosed on Twitter that the 2023 election petition is one of the easiest to dispense with since the year 1999.

Stating the obvious, he acknowledged that the petitions filed by Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the election victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) lacked merit.

