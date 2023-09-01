The SDP presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, has reacted to the newly inaugurated cabinet of President Bola Tinubu

Adebayo said none of President Tinubu's members would have made it into his cabinet if he is the president

He added that his presidency would have been diametrically different from this Tinubu presidency

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has revealed his thoughts about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet members.

Adebayo said none of President Tinubu’s ministers would have made it into his cabinet if he is the President of Nigeria.

He stated this during an interview with New Telegraph.

“Suffice it to say that if I were the president, these ministers would not be the names you will see as members of my cabinet, but I am not the president.”

He explained that the actions of the ministers should be regarded as Tinubu’s philosophy, mindset, and world vision in motion.

“…the ministers are an extension of the mind of the president, an extension of his heart, an extension of his soul, and an extension of his hands.”

He recommended that the oath of office should be “printed out and posted on the wall of the office of public officials so that they will see it daily. If public officials keep to their oath of office, the country will be in a better place.”

