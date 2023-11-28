The PDP's national secretariat has witnessed another protest over the call for the sack of its acting national chairman, Umar Damagum

A group in the party, the Concerned PDP League (CPDPL), said Damagum had done well for the party, and he should be allowed to continue to lead the PDP

Comrade Daboikiabo Warmate, the leader of the protest, disclosed that Damagum was the first to intervene in the political rift between Governor Sim Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, before President Bola Tinubu came in

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been plunged into another crisis as some members of the party staged a protest at its national secretariat against the call for the removal of its action national chairman, Umar Damagum.

Under the umbrella of the Concerned PDP League (CPDPL), the leader of the group, Comrade Daboikiabo Z. Warmate, listed the achievement of the acting national chairman, adding that Damagum was the first to intervene in the political crisis rocking Rivers state.

According to Warmate, Damagum had earlier talked to Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former governor of Rivers state, on the crisis and engaged Siminalayi Fubara, before the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.

Why protesters storm PDP national secretariat

He said it was important for the party to remain united to prevent Nigeria from turning into a one-party state. Supporting the allegation by Atiku Abubakar that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was plotting to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Addressing journalists at the protest ground, Warmate said:

"Based on our investigation, I can tell you, it was the national chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, who first got in touch with the warring factions, Wike and Sim Fubara, but because it was a party affair, the media did not report it."

In a video seen by Legit.ng, the protesters kicked against the sack of Damagum, stating that the acting national chairman should be commended for working towards uniting the party, adding that everybody must come together to form a formidable opposition.

