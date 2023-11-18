Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

Akure, Ondo state - Human rights defender, Barrister Allen Sowore, has said the primary reason behind the vote of confidence on Rotimi Akeredolu, seems to divert attention from the speculation that the Ondo state governor may have left Nigeria for further medical treatment.

According to him, "reliable sources suggest he (Akeredolu) was initially admitted to a hospital in Lagos—Dutchess (sic) Hospital—to stabilise his condition before departure". Duchess Hospital is in Ikeja, Lagos state.

Photo credits: Omoyele Sowore, Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Source: Facebook

Sowore reacts to vote of confidence on Akeredolu

The legal practitioner alleged that Betty Akeredolu, the Ondo state First Lady, was unable to accompany the ailing governor immediately as her passport had expired. He said Betty visited the Immigration Office at Alagbaka area of Ondo state earlier in the week to renew it.

Sowore, a former aide in the governor's office, made these claims via a Facebook post on Saturday, November 18.

He wrote:

"The hasty passage of the vote of confidence in the Governor might also be linked to two court applications filed in the state High Court. These applications sought an order of Mandamus to compel the relevant authorities in the state to declare the governor incapacitated. Therefore, the cabal attempted to preemptively secure the cabinet members' support before the court ruling.

"In this rush, members of the Cabal unwittingly betrayed their intentions, revealing that they no longer seek the governor's consent or discuss their plans with him. Those close to or working closely with Akeredolu would recognise that he would never request votes of confidence from traditional, religious, or ethnic leaders, let alone the Commissioners he appointed and who serve at his behest.

"All these desperate actions and maneuvers align with the circulating news that the governor has once again been flown to Germany. Yet, his aides are attempting to conceal this information. It has been 71 days since the governor's return from a three-month medical vacation in Germany, and since then, he hasn't set foot in Ondo state.

"The concern weighing heavily on the minds of numerous innocent citizens, who bear the burden of the complete absence of governance in the state, revolves around a pressing query: How much longer must we endure this situation? A handful of individuals, solely for personal gain, are holding the entire state hostage. How much longer can the state function without a leader?"

