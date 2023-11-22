Former Niger state deputy governor and ex-Nigerian Ambassador to South Africa, Ahmed Musa Ibeto, and two other top stalwarts of the PDP have dumped the party and moved to the ruling APC

Ibrahim Egbo, a former federal lawmaker, and Alhaji Abubakar Azozo, erstwhile Niger state commissioner of water resources, were the other two politicians who left the PDP for the APC

Ibeto, who presented himself and the other two others at the state APC secretariat in Minna, hinged their decision on the purposeful leadership style of Governor Mohammed Umar Bago

Minna, Niger state - A former deputy governor of Niger state, Ahmed Musa Ibeto, has left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ibeto officially left the party alongside two other top PDP chieftains in the northcentral state on Tuesday, November 21.

Ex-Niger deputy governor defects to APC

According to Nigerian Tribune, the two other party chieftains are Ibrahim Ebo, former member house of representatives representing Lapai/Agaie federal constituency; and Abubakar Azozo, ex-Niger state commissioner for water resources.

Addressing newsmen at the APC secretariat in Minna, Niger state capital, where he presented himself to party officials, Ibeto said he was motivated by the leadership style of Governor Mohammed Umar Bago, the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) reported.

Malam Mohammed Nma Kolo, an aide to Bago, explained that the style of leadership of the governor, coupled with good governance is what has been attracting many people to APC.

Meanwhile, all three defectors have presented their letters of resignation from PDP at the ward level to the state chapter of their new party, APC.

