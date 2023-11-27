Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Tinubu Reportedly Retains Top Buhari's Appointee, Reshuffles NNPC
Politics

BREAKING: Tinubu Reportedly Retains Top Buhari's Appointee, Reshuffles NNPC

by  Bada Yusuf

President Bola Tinubu has been reported to have retained Mele Kyari, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited group chief executive officer (GCEO).

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Recall that Kyari was appointed by the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari at the beginning of his second term in office.

But TheCable reported on Monday, November 27, that the Tinubu's administration had reappointed the former president's appointee while picking Pius Akinyeleru as the non-executive chairman, citing a source.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel