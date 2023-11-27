President Bola Tinubu has been reported to have retained Mele Kyari, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited group chief executive officer (GCEO).

Recall that Kyari was appointed by the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari at the beginning of his second term in office.

But TheCable reported on Monday, November 27, that the Tinubu's administration had reappointed the former president's appointee while picking Pius Akinyeleru as the non-executive chairman, citing a source.

