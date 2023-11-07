President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Abdu Mukhtar as the National Coordinator of the Presidential ‘Unlocking Healthcare Value-Chain’ Initiative.

According to The Nation, the appointment was strategic and sought to unlock new investments worth billions of dollars in Nigeria's healthcare delivery system through cross-ministerial and time-bound collaboration.

The development was disclosed in a statement by the president's special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday, November 7, at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng