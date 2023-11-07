BREAKING: Jubilation Erupts As Tinubu Makes Fresh Appointment
President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Abdu Mukhtar as the National Coordinator of the Presidential ‘Unlocking Healthcare Value-Chain’ Initiative.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
According to The Nation, the appointment was strategic and sought to unlock new investments worth billions of dollars in Nigeria's healthcare delivery system through cross-ministerial and time-bound collaboration.
The development was disclosed in a statement by the president's special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday, November 7, at the presidential villa in Abuja.
Source: Legit.ng