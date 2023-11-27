President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointments of two permanent secretaries in the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

The president announced the appointment in a statement signed by his special assistant on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Monday, November 27.

In the statement, Okokon Ekanem Udo was appointed as the new permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, while Amb. Gabriel Aduda got appointed as the permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Source: Legit.ng