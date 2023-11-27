Global site navigation

BREAKING: Jubilation as Tinubu Makes 9 Appointments, Full List Emerges
by  Bada Yusuf

President Bola Tinubu has announced a major shakeup in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited as he approved the appointments of the board and management oil agency.

In a statement by the presidency seen by Legit.ng, and signed by Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the president and media and publicity, Tinubu re-appointed Mele Kyari, who former President Muhammadu Buhari earlier appointed.

Bola Tinubu/NNPC Limited/APC/Presidency/Muhammadu Buhari
President Tinubu makes 9 appointments in NNPC
Source: Twitter

According to the statement, the appointment was in line with Section 59 (2) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, and that it would take effect from Friday, December 1.

President Tinubu also appointed Chief Pius Akinyelure as the non-executive board chairman of the NNPC Limited.

Below is the full list of the new appointees and their positions:

  1. Chief Pius Akinyelure — Non-Executive Board Chairman
  2. Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari — Group Chief Executive Officer
  3. Alhaji Umar Isa Ajiya — Chief Financial Officer
  4. Ledum Mitee — Non-Executive Director
  5. Musa Tumsa — Non-Executive Director
  6. Ghali Muhammad — Non-Executive Director
  7. Mustapha Aliyu — Non-Executive Director
  8. David Ogbodo — Non-Executive Director
  9. Eunice Thomas — Non-Executive Director

Source: Legit.ng

