Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, has made a tough comment about the political crisis rocking Rivers state, suggesting that the impeachment plot against Governor Siminalayi Fubara was yet to be over

Wike, in an interview, disclosed that 27 of the 31 lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly are against the governor

The crisis started in October when some members of the house initiated the move to impeach the governor

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has said 27 of the 31 lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly are against his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Speaking on the rift between him and the governor on Friday, November 24, Wike made the revelation as the rift between the two intensified, Premium Times reported.

Impeachment plot against Governor Fubara was yet to be over

The political crisis has been rocking the Rivers state since October when some lawmakers moved to impeach Governor Fubara, the development resulted in the burning down of some parts of the State Assembly complex

Following the incident, the assembly split into two factions. One was loyal to the former governor, while the second one was loyal to Governor Fubara.

Martin Amaewhule led the faction backed by Wike, while the former leader of the house, who was removed over his support for the governor, Edison Ehie, was now the speaker of the faction supporting Fubara.

On Tuesday, November 21, the two factions of the House held a parallel sitting. Wike's faction reportedly held their plenary at the damaged House of Assembly Complex, a development that led to the redeployment of the clerk of the assembly and his deputy by the Fubara-led government.

Wike makes tough comment about Governor Fubara

Speaking to journalists on the crisis in Abuja on Friday, Wike made tough comment against the governor, suggesting that the plot to impeach Fubara was yet to be over.

The minister said:

“In all circumstances be grateful. No good politician would support that kind of thing but we keep quiet. I told everybody to keep quiet.

“Let me tell you, you have 31 members in the House of Assembly, 27 are against you.”

