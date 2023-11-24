Several users of X (formerly Twitter) seem not to fancy Anambra state governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo

In November 2022, Soludo experienced rife condemnation for his perceived hostility towards Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election

Now, a comment he made about the state of the Nigerian economy under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, has caused fresh criticism

FCT, Abuja - Nigerians on social media on Friday, November 24, criticised the governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, over his comments on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu 'inheriting a dead economy'.

Many commenters reminded Soludo that he was part of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) formed by the immediate past president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, in September 2019. The council was formerly known as the economic management team.

Tweeps tackle Soludo over comment on economy

Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was sworn in as the fifth governor of Anambra state in March 2022. He is a banker and economics professor.

Following the 63-year-old's remarks about the type of economy President Tinubu inherited, social media users have been reacting.

John Fanimokun wrote on X:

"The Anambra governor was part of the 2019 - 2021 Buhari’s economic team."

@MuchTalksBlog1 said:

"The way Soludo is a** licking Tinubu these days eehh, should make u understand that he's banking on Tinubu for the second term race and not on the votes of Anambarians, just as Hope Uzodinma did in Imo state.

"But guess what, Anambra State ain't Imo State, Dem go dabaru everything."

@novieverest commented:

"Soludo was part of the smart economists that the dull Buhari assembled to advise him.

"Soludo just said that Buhari left a terrible economy for Tinubu.

"Does it mean that Soludo advised Ahab nonsense or is he trying to be an adviser to Amoda?"

Gazali Sadiq fumed:

"Charles Soludo is a huge disappointment to those of us who hitherto held him in high esteem. Irrational politics has turned him to a sycophant and a clown."

Obiora Chukwumba (@ObioraChukwumba) wrote:

"Was Gov. Chukwuma Soludo not in the President Buhari's Economic Team that created the dead economy?"

Tinubu inherited dead economy - Soludo

