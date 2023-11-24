Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was sworn into office in May, two months after he was declared the winner of the 2023 election

Tinubu is considered a longtime political power broker in the country; his wife, Oluremi, has been in the corridors of power since 1999, having served as the first lady of Lagos state

A cleric, Pastor Ayuba Azzaman, has spoken on the alleged weight Oluremi carries in the current administration

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Senior pastor of the King Worship Chapel and Ministry, David Ayuba Azzaman has said Oluremi Tinubu, the first lady, “is the person in charge" of the present government.

Pastor Azzaman who said this recently via his known Facebook page, also stated that Mrs. Tinubu “is solidly behind her husband”, Bola Ahmed.

Remi Tinubu "solidly behind" president: Azzaman

The cleric claimed that around July 2023, he received a “revelation” where he noticed Mrs Tinubu “at the center” of a notable activity in the Aso Rock presidential villa.

Azzaman’s post reads in part:

“About a month ago in a revelation of the night, I saw His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his wife Pastor Mrs. Remi Tinubu, and some group of people with them.

“I noticed Pastor Remi Tinubu was in the center while the husband is by her side. She is at the center of the activity going on, people's attention was more on her than her husband President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“And they said unto him, We have dreamed a dream, and there is no interpreter of it. And Joseph said unto them, Do not interpretations belong to God? tell me them, I pray you. Genesis 40:8 KJV.

“Whether you believe it or not Pastor Mrs. Remi Tinubu is the person in Charge of this Government she is solidly behind her husband.”

