President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to declare a special holiday for a National Thanksgiving Day

This appeal was made by Pastor Oladele Jegede and women of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Everlasting Light Zone

They agreed that it was necessary to have a National Thanksgiving Day to appreciate God for keeping Nigeria despite its numerous ordeals

Lugbe, Abuja - The Zonal Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Oladele Jegede, along with women from the Everlasting Light zone, has urged President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly to designate a National Thanksgiving Day for Nigerians.

Members of the RCCG believe that the Almighty has shown unwavering faithfulness to Nigeria, warranting a special day of gratitude.

During the "Overflowing with Gratitude" annual women's convention in Lugbe Abuja, Zonal Pastor Oladele Jegede expressed that despite challenging circumstances, Nigeria has endured, with God sustaining the nation.

The event featured prayers for Nigeria and its leaders and a special Thanksgiving song by the RCCG Everlasting Light Zonal women's choir.

Pastor Jegede said:

"We are giving thanks to God Almighty today because, despite the situation in the country and the world at large, the Almighty God has sustained us.

"I therefore believe that as a country we should have a time to be thanking God because despite the situation in the country God still sustains us.

In the past elections, the world thought Nigeria would not be able to survive it, even during COVID-19, people think Nigeria will not be able to survive it, but here we are Nigeria is still standing."

Tinubu told to declare special holiday for Thanksgiving Day

Pastor Lydia Jegede, in her address, urged President Tinubu and the National Assembly to consider establishing a designated National Thanksgiving Day in Nigeria.

While speaking to Legit.ng, she stressed that gratitude is the key to greatness, asserting that only those who express gratitude can fully appreciate God's blessings.

Mrs Jegede said:

"I want to appeal to the President, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, that he should please use his office to look into it by spearing a day out for Nigerians to be praising God once in a year because if not for God's mercy we would have been consumed.

"With what we went through in Nigeria, God still loves us, God stand by us. So, to spear a day out for Nigerians to praise God is a great idea. May God continue to bless our Nation."

Guest speaker Pastor Kate Onyenekwe, discussing the theme "Christ Functional Family," encouraged attendees to adhere to Christ's teachings, highlighting that a dysfunctional family arises from conflict and a lack of commitment to God's will.

Quoting verses from Ephesians 5 (21-23) and Colossians 1 (15-23), Pastor Onyenekwe emphasised the importance of appreciation, love, and forgiveness within families.

She pointed out that a dysfunctional family often prioritises outsiders over its members, underscoring the significance of loyalty within the family unit.

