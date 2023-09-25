Labour Party said Peter Obi was pressurized by his Obidients movement to stage a protest after INEC declared President Bola Tinubu the winner

The opposition said the former Anambra state governor refused to embark on protests to prevent anarchy

The party said its presidential candidate is not a violent man but a believer in justice and the rule of rule

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) has opened up on the reason why its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, did not embark on any protest after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the election.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said Obi resisted pressure from his supporters to lead a mass protest against Tinubu’s victory, The Punch reported.

Peter Obi didn't protest against Tinubu's presidency because he is not a violent man

Source: Facebook

Ifoh disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday, September 25.

There would have been anarchy if Obi embarked on protest

He claimed the country would have been thrown into anarchy if the LP presidential candidate had taken to his supporters' advice.

“On March 1st, 2023 when the INEC announced its charade election result by 4 a.m., Obi supporters across the country and in the Diaspora mounted pressure on him to authorize a mass protest but he declined insisting instead that taking back Nigeria through him will come through due and peaceful process and not via violence.

Labour Party addresses reports that Obi will be arrested

According to the state, the party said ordinarily, such stories don’t deserve their attention but they are attending to it for clarity's sake.

However, we are concerned when the faux stories flying around are juxtaposed with video clips spliced from pre-election and campaign speeches where Obi had underscored to Nigerian youths the importance of taking back our country.

He added:

“The insinuation of late that Obi is orchestrating violence is a figment of the imagination of the authors and giving a dog a bad name in order to hang it. Obi is not a violent man but he believes justice must reign no matter how long it takes.

