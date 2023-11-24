Dapo Abiodun has been reaffirmed as the winner of the March 18 governorship elections in Ogun state

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate was declared winner on Thursday, November 24, at the appellate court in Lagos state

The 63-year-old governor took to his social platform to appreciate the citizens of the state and his supporters for standing by him

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts, and metro

The Court of Appeal in Lagos affirmed the re-election of Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Ogun State Governor in the March 18 Governorship election.

The main ruling, issued by Justice Joseph Shagbaor Ikyegh, rejected the appeal made by Ladi Adebutu, the candidate from the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 governorship election.

The appeal court gave its verdict in Ogun state gubernatorial election on Friday, November 24. Photo Credit: Dapo Abiodun/Ladi Adebutu

However, the opposing judgment from Justice Jane Esienanwan Inyang, in the minority, supported the appeal and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to organize a new election within 90 days.

Gov Dapo Abiodun reacts to court judgment

In response, Abiodun, expressing his approval on his 'X' handle, welcomed the decision. He emphasized his continued dedication to the progress and socioeconomic development of the state.

He wrote:

“Dear citizens and residents of Ogun State, I sincerely wish to convey my deepest appreciation for your unwavering support throughout our journey.

“Today’s triumph at the Court of Appeal not only validates the authenticity of the mandate you bestowed upon us during the last governorship election but also demonstrates the strength of our unity.

“Our administration remains committed to the advancement and socioeconomic growth of the Gateway State.

“Through our Building Our Future Together Agenda and #ISEYA mantra, we will tirelessly strive for the betterment of every individual living and working across this great state, ensuring prosperity for all.”

Appeal court gives verdict on suit seeking sack of Uba Sani as Kaduna governor

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal upheld the Saturday, March 18, election victory of Uba Sani.

In a fresh judgment delivered on Friday, the appellate court thrashed the PDP's case challenging Sani's victory as Kaduna state governor.

The court thereby declared Sani as the duly elected governor of Kaduna state, further affirming the tribunal's earlier judgment.

