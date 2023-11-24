The PDP has lost its case against the APC as the Court of Appeal takes the final decision in the Kebbi state election dispute

The election victory of Nasir Idris in the March 18 poll was upheld by the appellate court division in Abuja

In its judgment on Friday, the appeal court dismissed PDP's case, noting the party and its candidate were unable to back their suit with strong evidence against the APC

FCT, Abuja - The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, on Friday, November 24, upheld the March 18 election victory of Nasir Idris.

Kebbi governor Idris defeats opponent at appeal court

Delivering its judgment, the appellate court held Idris is the lawfully elected governor of Kebbi state.

As reported by Daily Trust, a three-member panel on Friday held that the appeal filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, General Aminu Bande, lacked substance.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Ndukwe Anyannwu, the court laid to bare all the doubts and the issues surrounding the electoral win of the APC governor, Idris.

Justice Anyannwu subsequently affirmed the judgment of the Kebbi State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal which had earlier dismissed the petition of PDP and upheld the election of the governor.

Appeal court gives verdict on suit seeking sack of Uba Sani as Kaduna governor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the apepal court affirmed the election of Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the governor of Kaduna state.

The appellate court held that the tribunal acted in error when it depended on inadmissible evidence to order the conduct of supplementary polls in 22 polling units.

Delivering its judgment on Friday, the court dismissed the PDP's suit for lacking in merit.

Court of Appeal gives verdict on Nasarawa governor Sule's election

Similarly, the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday, November 23, affirmed the election of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state.

The appellate court set aside the judgement of the tribunal which sacked the Nasarawa governor.

The development is seen as a piece of bad news for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, David Ombugadu.

