Femi Falana has weighed in on the recent court's judgment sacking state governors and declaring new winners

In a recent interview, the legal luminary dissected the sack of Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state, Abba Yusuf of Kano state, and Governor Sanwo-Olu's court victory in Lagos state

Falana however urged political actors to always comply with existing court orders to avoid such developments

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has called for a review of the appeal court judgment sacking Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state and Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state.

Falana reacts to the Court of Appeal's verdict sacking Caleb Mutfwang and Abba Yusuf as Plateau, Kano state governors. Photo credit: Femi Falana, @Kyusufabba, @CalebMutfwang

Falana blows hot over the sack of Plateau, Kano state governors

Falana noted that the court's verdict that voided the election of Mutfwang and Yusuf, should be reviewed because the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed in its duty to conduct proper elections in the country.

The senior lawyer, who spoke on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme, said the votes of Nigerians should not be nullified by the courts because of the supposed negligence of the electoral umpire.

Falana explained why the court's judgments should be reviewed

According to the Falana, election matters should be concluded before the inauguration of any administration.

Speaking on the judgements of the appellate court, Falana said INEC failed to perform due diligence before and during the elections.

He said:

"Unless we can get members of the political class sanctioned for impunity, we're not going to get out of this crisis with respect to the conduct of elections."

He thereby urged all those dissatisfied with the appeal court verdicts to go to the Supreme Court.

Court of appeal sacks 3 PDP lawmakers in Plateau

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the court of appeal has continued its purge of opposition parties in power as it sacked three federal lawmakers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The appellate court in Abuja sacked three state house of assembly lawmakers in Plateau state.

These lawmakers are Happiness Akawu (Pengana), Ibrahim Agbalak (Rukuba) and Nanbol Rimvyat (Langtang North Central).

Plateau governor takes action as appeal court sacks him

Meanwhile, Caleb Mutfwang has said the verdict of the appeal court that nullified his election is a temporary setback.

Mutfwang expressed optimism that the 'mandate overwhelmingly given to him' by the people of Plateau state would be restored.

He has instructed his legal team to file an appeal against the appellant court's verdict at the Supreme Court.

