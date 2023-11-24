The Ondo state lawmakers are said to be ready to meet on Friday and discuss the way forward on the political crisis rocking the state's executive arms of the government

According to a source privy to the development, the lawmakers may declare Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as the acting governor



The Ondo State House of Assembly has been said to be ready for a plenary session today, Friday, November 24, to discuss the political crisis in the state.

According to The Punch, the lawmakers are ready to discuss the issue of the executive arm of government and are likely to declare Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the embattled deputy governor, as the acting governor of the state.

The development was a result of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's inability to resume office as a result of his health condition.

Akeredolu was still at his private residence in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, reportedly recuperating.

A source privy to the development disclosed that some of the lawmakers might be absent in today's sitting over their disagreement and other issues relating to Aiyedatiwa. The source also disclosed that the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has consented to today's meeting.

According to the source:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

”The lawmakers are ready to meet today (Friday). One of the agenda of the sitting is the declaration of Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the acting governor. Though some of the lawmakers may not be at the meeting today because they are not in support of Aiyedatiwa becoming an acting governor the national leadership of the APC knows about and has approved the meeting. So they may declare Aiyedatiwa acting governor today.”

Source: Legit.ng