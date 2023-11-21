The APC in Ondo state has opened up on the alleged N7.3billion contingency funds Governor Rotimi Akeredolu spent while on medical vacation in Germany

SaharaReporters made the allegation in a report, adding that the governor approved the money during his three-month stay in Europe without the approval of the state assembly

But the party explained that the contingency funds were cumulative of palliatives received from the federal government and were spent to the people of the state

Akure, Ondo - The Ondo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has responded to the allegation the ailing Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state spent N7.3billion for “contingency” between July and September 2023 without the approval of the state assembly.

An online media, SaharaReporters, made the allegation in its report, stating that Akeredolu approved the money while he was on medical vacation in Germany for three months.

APC speaks on over N7bn allegedly spent by Gov Akeredolu Photo Credit: Rotimi Akeredolu

Source: Twitter

How Governor Akeredolu spent over N7bn while on medical vacation

Recalled that Governor Akeredolu initially left the country on July 7 for a 21-day medical leave but returned to the country in September. Since his return, he has yet to resume his duty and has been reportedly staying in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Following the SaharaReporters' claim, the ruling party in the Southwest state took to its Twitter page on Tuesday, November 21, to clarify the controversial "contingency" fund spent without the approval of the state assembly.

APC explains how Akeredolu spent over N7bn in three months

The APC in the state noted that its move was to provide clarity and transparency on the fund, adding that it was the cumulative amount of palliative the state received from the federal government.

It explained that the contingency funds were allocated under unforeseen expenses, which were not part of the budget for the fiscal year, but they were necessary in the interest of the public.

The statement reads in part:

"Governor Akeredolu did not personally spend the N7.3billion; rather, these funds were appropriately utilised for palliatives. The funds were released to the state by the federal government as part of the efforts to mitigate the impact of the fuel subsidy removal nationwide."

See the tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng