Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reacted to the allegation that his administration budgeted over N2 billion for the provisions of items like rechargeable lamps, etc

Funsho Doherty, the ADC candidate in the March 18 governorship election in the state, raised an eyebrow following the publication of the procurement items by the state's PPA

The governor said the criticism is a welcomed one and said that the people of the state should expect more impactful governance

Ikeja, Lagos - Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed gratitude for the recent criticism of his administration for alleged budgeting of over N2 billion for the provision of supply items (rechargeable fans, rechargeable lights and fridge).

Funsho Doherty, the candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) in the March 18 governorship election in Lagos, queried Governor Sanwo-Olu on some contract awards reported by the procurement agency in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu speaks on spending over N2bn on rechargeable lamps, others

Sanwo-Olu welcomes criticism of his administration

Speaking at the Commissioning of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) building at PWD in Ikeja on Tuesday, the governor thanked Doherty and other critics of the procurement report published by the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (PPA).

said his administration welcomed the criticism, adding that the people of the state should look forward to more impactful governance in the state.

He also promised that his administration would not hesitate to publish its spending and keep its expenditure open for public peruse.

Sanwo-Olu reiterates commitment to good governance in Lagos

This was disclosed in a video shared by Jubril Gawat, the senior special assistant to Governor Sanwo-Olu on media on Tuesday. The governor said:

“We are committed, responsible and transparent. We don’t have a problem with anybody, or any individual. We acknowledge that these are ways we should be doing things.

“We appreciate criticism. We appreciate the fact that people can look at us in the face that we need to do well in the state."

‘Rechargeable fans’: Sanwo-Olu's deputy breaks silence on N2bn allegation

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos state deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, has responded to the controversial N2bn for ‘rechargeable fans’ budgeted for his office.

Hamzat, in a letter to the procurement agency, described the report as false and untrue, urging the agency to clarify the matter.

Funsho Doherty, the ADC governorship candidate in the March 18 governorship election, has levelled the allegation against the deputy governor.

