The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has announced that it will deliver its judgment on the appeal filed by Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa over his sacking by the state governorship election petition tribunal.

On October 2, Governor Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the election, was sacked by the tribunal, which declared David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the poll.

Court of Appeal to deliver judgment on Nasarawa governorship seat Photo Credit: Abdullahi Sule, David Ombugadu

How court sack Governor Sule of Nasarawa state

Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, the chairman of the three-member panel of the tribunal, in his verdict, which was delivered through Zoom, stated that Ombugadu and the PDP duly defended their petitions before the tribunal and, therefore, nullified the election of the governor.

At the tribunal, two members of the panel agreed that the APC did not win the election while the third judge in the panel expressed a dissenting opinion.

Governor Sule and the APC subsequently filed an appeal against the ruling of the tribunal, and the appellate court on Wednesday, November 22, notified the counsels in the suit that its judgment would be delivered on Thursday, November 23.

However, ahead of the verdict, there have been developing events in the state. The top among them are listed below.

Police warn PDP, APC supporters ahead of tribunal judgment

Ahead of the court judgment, there has been report of tension and anxiety from the supporters of the APC and the PDP. Both parties are looking toward a favourable judgment from the Court of Appeal.

As a result of the development, the Nasarawa state police command read the riot act to the supporters of the PDP and APC while calling on the people of the state to continue with their daily business and be law abiding.

PDP supporters seek spiritual help

Also, PDP supporters have been reported to have embark on a seven-day fasting and prayer against the governor and the APC in the state, The Punch reported.

Suleiman Abdullahi, one of the leaders of the prayer group who spoke to journalists in Lafia, expressed optimism that the people will get justice at the Court of Appeal.

His statement reads in part:

“Allah is the creator of the universe. He neither discriminates nor fails in his promises. So, the moves to change the people's wishes against the overwhelming mandate given to those they want will not stand."

