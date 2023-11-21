Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has dropped a major update regarding his electoral battles in Kano state

In a stunning revelation, Governor Yusuf revealed the major reason why he was removed and sacked by the appetite court was to get at his political mentor, Rabiu Kwankwaso

He however urged the party leaders (NNPP supporters) not to give up on Kwankwaso but rather embrace his vision and not exchange words with "bitter people in the polity"

Kano state, Kano - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf opened up about his recent political issues, noting they are targeted attacks against his political mentor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Abba Yusuf reacts to court's judgment that sacked him as Kano governor

Yusuf made this revelation a few days after the Court of Appeal sacked him and upheld the verdict of the tribunal led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadebay, which removed him from office on September 20, 2023.

Yusuf spoke at length for the first time during a stakeholders meeting of the Kwankwasiyya Movement in Kano, Daily Trust reported.

The meeting was a platform for Yusuf to voice his perspective on the Court of Appeal's recent decision. Key figures, including the state deputy governor, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, and federal lawmakers, are present, emphasizing the importance of the gathering.

Gov Yusuf said he remains loyal to Kwankwaso

Embattled Governor Yusuf expresses unwavering loyalty to Kwankwaso, pledging to continue working under his guidance and leadership despite the recent developments in Kano state.

He highlights the significance of appreciating Kwankwaso's vision and the party's commitment to it, even in the face of political challenges.

Yusuf told NNPP supporters not to lose hope and noted that he would continue with all the people-centered projects he has started.

He stated thus:

“As it was explained, we are going to continue working under his (Kwankwaso) guidance and leadership to do the needful, God willing. But we must appreciate him (Kwankwaso) and be immensely grateful to him and we have to tell him that we are really proud of him.

“Even if the world says they are not going to give us anything because of his (Kwankwaso) vision, we are not going to turn our back on him and his vision.”

Femi Falana reacts to appeal court judgements sacking Kano, Plateau governors

Legit.ng reported earlier that the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has called for a review of the appeal court judgments sacking Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state and Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state.

Falana noted that the court verdicts that voided the election of Mutfwang and Yusuf, should be reviewed because the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed in its duty to conduct proper elections in the country.

Ganduje sends serious message to Governor Yusuf

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje said the APC would defeat the NNPP should they proceed to the Supreme Court.

The former Kano governor said the NNPP might want to go to the Supreme Court but he is confident that the ruling APC will defeat them again.

