Kaduna state election tribunal has delivered its judgement regarding the March 18 governorship poll held in the state

The court thrashed the petition filed by the PDP and its candidate in the 2023 election, Isah Ashiru against the victory of Governor Uba Sani

The court ruled that the pre-hearing notice was filed out of time and therefore deemed to be abandoned

Kaduna state, Kaduna - The Kaduna State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Thursday, September 28, affirmed the election of Uba Sani.

Uba Sani is excited over his victory at the tribunal on Thursday, September 28, 2023. Photo credit: Senator Uba Sani

Uba Sani reacts as the court upheld his election

The court in its verdcit declared Saniu as the duly elected governor of the state, further affirming victory of the March 18 2023 governorship election.

The Tribunal in its declaration on Thursday, dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the 2023 election, Isah Ashiru against the victory of Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting to the court's judgment, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) expressed excitement over his victory at the tribunal.

Uba Sani urged Ashiru, others to work with him in Kaduna state

He noted that the principles of democracy were upheld through the court's judgment as he sought partnership with those who lost out in the court.

In a statement shared on his X page, formerly known as (Twitter), Sani described the court's verdict as a restoration of the people's mandate freely given to him.

The APC governor and former Governor Nasir El-Rufai's preferred successor, urged his main rival, Ashiru and other aggrieved personalities in the state to join hands with him "as we strive to move our dear state to a higher level".

Read the full statement of Uba Sani's reaction to his victory at the tribunal here:

Tribunal rejects Sani’s motion

Source: Legit.ng