The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s Daniel Amos has retained his seat for the Jema'a/Sanga Federal Constituency in Kaduna State

The appellate court in Abuja dismissed the appeal of Usman Anto of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

The appellate court, in its ruling, stated that the petition brought forth by the APC candidate lacked merit

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts and metro

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has confirmed Daniel Amos as the rightful winner of the Jema'a/Sanga Federal Constituency seat in the National Assembly, dismissing challenges to his victory in the February 25 election.

As reported by Punch, a three-member panel unanimously found that the appeal filed by the All Progressive Congress candidate, Mr. Usman Anto, lacked merit.

The APC suffered yet another defeat at the hands of PDP in court. Photo Credit: Facebook

Source: UGC

The Independent National Electoral Commission had initially declared Daniel Amos as the election winner.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

APC's petition against PDP's candidate

Usman and the APC disputed this, taking their case to the state's election tribunal, which also rejected their petition.

Usman Anto then appealed to the Court of Appeal, claiming certificate forgery.

However, Justice Samuel Ademola Bolaji, who delivered the judgment, stated that Usman Anto failed to substantiate the forgery allegations against Daniel Amos.

The justices criticized the appellant for relying on unsubstantiated claims, emphasizing the lack of evidence to support the forgery case against the defendant.

The court determined that the evidence presented by the appellant was insignificant and insufficient to annul Daniel Amos's election.

Jerry Gana’s son wins as Appeal Court gives verdict on Niger Assembly election

Elsewhere, Joshua, the son of Professor Jerry Gana of the PDP in Niger state, has emerged victorious at the court of appeal.

In a judgment delivered on Thursday, November 2, the court of appeal upheld Joshua's election.

In a unanimous decision, a three-member panel of the appellate court dismissed the petitions filed against his electoral victory by Abdullahi Usman Gbatamagi and the APC.

Appeal court decides Kogi APC senator’s fate Echocho in fresh judgment

Meanwhile, the court of appeal's recent decision was delivered in favour of the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Customs, Jibrin Isah.

In a verdict delivered on Thursday, November 2, the appellate court upheld Isah's senatorial election.

The court held that the evidence provided by the lawmaker's major contender was inadmissible.

Source: Legit.ng