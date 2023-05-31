Despite the popular preference for foreign-made products among Nigerians, some governors still patronize Nigeria brands as seen from some of them

In terms of official vehicles, some governors have been seen with made-in-Nigeria vehicles as their official cars

Some of the governors include Governor Alex Otti of Abia state, who was sworn in on Monday after winning the race in the March 18 governorship election in the state

Although there seemed to be a preference for foreign-made products over locally-made products in Nigeria, there are some Nigerian governors who would prefer made-in-Nigeria vehicles as their official cars.

In a report by The Tribune, three Nigerian governors were cited to be using made-in-Nigeria vehicles as their official cars.

Names of Nigerian governors that use made-in-Nigeria car for official events

Source: Twitter

This is observed in the parade vehicles used during their swearing-in, according to the pictures shared by the paper.

The governors are:

Alex Otti

The newly sworn-in governor of Abia state used a Made-In-Nigeria vehicle during the parade at his inauguration on Monday, May 29.

Otti, who was elected on the platform of the Labour Party, was the fifth executive-elected governor of the Southeast state.

Charles Soludo

The governor of Anambra state is another Nigerian governor that has been seen patronizing Nigeria-made vehicles as his official cars.

Soludo became the governor of Anambra in the 2023 off-season governorship election in the state and he had a fierce battle with one of his predecessors, Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, over the control of the state House of Assembly.

Inuwa Yahaya

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor of Gombe State is one of the few governors in Nigeria that patronized the popular Innoson motors for official use.

Yahaya unveiled the Nigeria brand at his second term inauguration in Pantami Stadium in Gombe, the state capital on Monday, May 29.

Legit.ng earlier reported that on Monday, May 29, Nigeria experienced a major transition in its political sphere as there was a transmission of power from one government to another, both at the federal and state level.

While President Bola Tinubu seemed to have kept his promise to hit the ground running on getting to the office as he announced the removal of fuel subsidy, which has kept the country in another dilemma, some newly sworn-in governors appeared to have taken his footsteps.

