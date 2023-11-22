The future of Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, has been predicted by his former special adviser on research and strategy, Umar Ardo.

Ardo, in an exclusive interview with The Punch, said there is a tendency that the former vice president would dump the PDP if he wanted to go ahead with his presidential ambition in 2027, adding that he did not have the support of the governors of the party.

Ardo said he pulled back from advising Atiku when the former vice president stopped listening to him, adding that the PDP candidate made so many errors that made him lose the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng