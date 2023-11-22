The Court of Appeal's decision in the case of Kano Governor Abba Yusuf has sparked controversy and debates within legal circles

Femi Falana's recent revelation challenges the public perception and calls for a closer examination of the legal intricacies involved in the appellate court's judgment

The Certified True Copy of the judgment, which Falana references in a recent interview, adds an intriguing layer to the unfolding legal drama in Kano state

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, and Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has again weighed in on the appeal court's decision that led to the sack of Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

In a recent interview, Falana opposed to the popular belief that Governor Yusuf was sacked; noted that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja ‘actually’ upheld Yusuf's election and granted all the reliefs sought by the governor.

As reported by Vanguard, Falana noted that having read the Certified True Copy, CTC, of the judgment, he was surprised to see that the majority judgment overturned the lower tribunal’s ruling and awarded cost in favour of the embattled Governor Yusuf.

The legal luminary made this known while appearing on Arise News Primetime show on Tuesday, November 21.

Falana said:

‘’You will be surprised if I show you the judgment. To my utter dismay, the majority judgment of the Court of Appeal in Kano upheld the appeal, set aside the judgment of the lower court, and awarded cost in favour of the governor that was removed by the lower tribunal. There are contradictions that the court can no longer explain but that is likely to be taken up by the Supreme Court.

‘’Contrary to the impression that has been given out there, the majority judgment of the Court of Appeal has confirmed that the judgment of the lower court was wrong and has set it aside in writing, upheld the appeal, and granted all the reliefs sought by Governor Abba. So, you ask yourself, What’s going on?’’

