A heartwarming video that quickly went viral on TikTok showed a little girl having the time of her life on the back of a young man as he performed press-ups

The viral clip captured the beaming child enjoying the play while the man was simply working out

As he went up and down, the little girl saw an opportunity for fun, turning his exercise routine into a playful game

A delightful video on TikTok showed a little girl having a blast on the back of a young man as he did press-ups.

The little girl's face was beaming with joy as she clung to his back, turning his serious exercise routine into a playful adventure.

Little girl have fun as man works out. Photo credit: @baby_april

Source: TikTok

The man continued his workout, while the little girl giggled and enjoyed the ride, creating a heartwarming moment that captured the hearts of people who watched, as shared by @baby____april.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Isaac Chinagorom said

“Tomorrow she will what her husband to be doing it that's love.”

ZUBBY EMPEROR:

“Will you still do it tomorrow for her.”

User sola said:

“You are still asking why girls child love his father, just look at the smiles.”

User5030570617813 also wrote:

“Daddy new girlfriend.”

Buumi muzyamba also commented:

“I like the smile Baby Girl.”

Apocalypto:

“Soft life.”

Victory Monday effiong:

“My baby girl like soft life imagine.”

Olajide:

“Hen baby, you are the only one enjoying for the whole world.”

Source: Legit.ng