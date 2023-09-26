The election tribunal has dismissed the petition of the PDP governorship candidate, Sandy Onor in Cross River state

Onor had filed a petition after INEC declared Bassey Otu of the APC as the winner of the governorship election

According to the tribunal, the petition of PDP and Onor challenging Governor Otu's victory lacks merit

Cross River, Calabar - The Cross River State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has upheld the election of Governor Bassey Otu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported by Channels TV, the tribunal gave the verdict after striking out the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Sandy Onor.

Cross River Tribunal upholds Governor Bassey Otu's election Photo Credit: Senator Prince Bassey Otu

Onor's petition against Bassey lacks merit

The PDP candidate had filed a petition challenging the declaration of Otu by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the March 18 election.

In its ruling on Tuesday, September 26, the tribunal dismissed Onor’s petition for lacking in merit, Nigerian Tribune reported.

