Lafia, Nasarawa - The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has announced that it would deliver its judgment on the appeal file against the sacking of Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the Nasarawa state governorship election petition tribunal on Thursday, November 23.

The tribunal sacked the governor and declared David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the authentic winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state, Leadership reported.

On November 15, the Court of Appeal reserved its judgment on the APC Governor Sule's appeal against the ruling of the tribunal, which voided his election and declared Ombugadu as the authentic winner of the poll.

As a result of the scheduled court judgment, the Nasarawa state police command said it has beefed up security across the state to halt any possible breakdown of law and order ahead, during and after the court judgment.

Shettima Muhammad, the state acting commissioner of police, told journalists in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, that his men have been positioned in strategic locations ahead of the development.

The police boss then urged political parties and their supporters to desist from any action that would result to violence during the process.

He then directed that the people of the state can go about their daily businesses without any hinderances

The CP urged the people of the state to go about their legitimate businesses while assuring them of the commitment of the Police Command to securing the state.

