The court of appeal has been alleged of calling lawyers involved in the Kano state governorship election trial to return a copy of its judgment with them for correction

Professor Chidi Odinkalu, a former chairman of the NHRC, made the allegation while condemning the development

In the viral CTC document, the court of appeal ruled in favour of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and, at the same time, dismissed his petition

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal has allegedly reached out to lawyers involved in the case about the sacking of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano to return the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment with them.

Chidi Odinkalu, a professor of law and former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), made the allegation in a tweet on Tuesday, November 21, adding that the appellate court reached out to lawyers involved in the governorship election case.

Court of appeal reportedly asks lawyers to return copy of judgment with them Photo Credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna

According to SaharaReporters, the Court of Appeal created confusion in its verdict when it resolved all the mentioned issues in the appeal in favour of the governor, the appellant, the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and dismissed the judgment of the Kano which sacked Yusuf.

Controversies on appeal court judgment sacking Kano governor

The appellate court also ordered the defendant, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to pay the sum of N1 million to Governor Yusuf and, in another paragraph, dismissed the appeal of the NNPP candidate over lack of merit.

But Odinkalu, in his reaction, claimed that the only way to understand the judgment was that the court of appeal changed the judgment after deliberation on the case. He further stressed that the development was enough for the people to be persuaded about the state of things in the country.

His tweet reads in part:

"I am hearing this evening that the court has bn asking the lawyers to return the judgment for "correction". But this does not fall within the ambit of the #SlipRule. This is #JudicialCorruption on the face of the record."

Kano: Confusion over contradiction in CTC of judgment sacking Gov Yusuf

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Court of Appeal affirmed the sacking of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano has created confusion in the state.

This was as a certified copy of the judgment in circulation revealed a contradictory judgment, and the NNPP stalwarts in the state are already seeing the judgment as favourable.

However, an APC chieftain disclosed that the court admitted that it was a clerical error and that the party would get a true copy soon.

