Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke has recalled the early days when Davido shared his musical aspirations and played an EP that laid the foundation for his career

On his 31st birthday, Adeleke penned an emotional message to Davido, noting he has evolved into a multiple Grammy Award nominee, highlighting his significant contributions to the global music scene

Beyond his musical success, Davido is recognized for his philanthropy and overall positive impact, making him an all-around great figure

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state, on Tuesday, November 21, celebrates Nigeria's music star, Davido who clocked 31.

Governor Adeleke celebrated Davido's birthday. Photo credit: @AAdeleke_01

The dancing governor took to his X page (formerly Twitter ) and expressed admiration for the music star's achievements.

Speaking on his connection with Davido, Adeleke described the Afrobeats star as an “all-around great guy”.

The governor who shared photos of himself and Davido, tweeted:

"Happy birthday @davido i vividly remember when you shared your musical aspirations with me years ago, playing me your EP. I encouraged you to aim high, and now, as a MULTIPLE Grammy Award nominee, philanthropist, all-around great guy, I'm incredibly proud of the man you've become."

