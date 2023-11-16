Civil servants in Osun state has been given new instruction to follow by Governor Ademola Adeleke

In a statement released on Thursday, November 16, Governor Adeleke directed all the civil servants in the state to wear Adire textile material every Wednesday

He declared Wednesday as "Adire Osun Day" to revive the state's local textile industry

Osogbo, Osun - Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has instructed all public officials to wear the Adire Osun attire every Wednesday.

The directive, aimed at promoting the local industry and showcasing the state's cultural heritage, applies to various categories of public servants, including the State Executive Council, special advisers, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

Gov Adeleke said the announcement aims to reawaken the textile industry in the state. Photo Credit: Osun State Government

Source: Twitter

This decision was communicated through a communique issued on Thursday, November 16, by the state's Head of Service, Mr Ayanleye Aina, and endorsed by the governor's spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

The statement read:

“Governor Adeleke noted that the directive affected all categories of public servants across ministries, departments and agencies of government including tertiary institutions, local governments, local development council and area office.

“Consequently, every Wednesday is adopted as Adire Osun Day with all accounting officers and heads of agencies expected to comply with the directive."

Origin of Adire

The statement revealed that Governor Adeleke had proposed the idea during the last State Executive Council meeting, which received unanimous approval.

The governor emphasised that Adire has its roots in Osun state, highlighting the cultural significance of the initiative.

The directive not only aims to strengthen the traditional association of Osun with the Adire genre but also signifies a commitment to supporting the local industry.

He said:

“Our administration is working on the creation of SME industrial clusters. The Adire and other craft sub-sectors will be supported to grow and flourish."

Additionally, Governor Adeleke held discussions with his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, and both governors agreed to organize an annual celebration known as Adire Day.

Furthermore, Adeleke announced plans to establish mini-industrial clusters to bolster the state's Adire industry and other craft sub-sectors.

This move reflects the governor's broader strategy to stimulate economic growth and preserve the cultural heritage of Osun.

