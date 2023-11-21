Nigerian singer Davido celebrated his 31st birthday on November 21 as he graced the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

The Afrobeats singer performed two of his notable songs, Feel and Unavailable, off his Grammy-nominated album Timeless

A video of the DMW boss' melodious performance made the rounds online as fans and netizens couldn't hide their admiration

Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has added a new year to his age as he turned 31 on November 21.

The Afrobeats star made an appearance on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his fourth studio album, Timeless while marking the eve of his birthday.

Davido delivers beautiful medley on Jimmy Fallon Show Credit: @culturecustodian

He also celebrated his three Grammy nominations for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards next year.

Following the successful debut of his Away Festival in Atlanta, The DMW boss performed a spirited medley of his two most reviving singles to date from his Grammy-nominated album, 'Timeless,' 'Feel' and 'Unavailable.'

As he turned 31, it is perfectly opportune to make his second appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

See the video below

Nigerians react to Davido's performance

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bettejnr:

"I thought the composers were good but these guys are."

x3mly_made______:

"Hand him the Grammys already."

holuwa_beejay:

"Baba keeps pushing his craft.....I no wan hear say one thing one thing."

endi_ziki:

"Happy birthday king."

bube895:

"These instrumentalists be making compozers look like they are kids, proper syncopation and a better arrangement. Use your headphones to understand better."

l_am_amadino:

"Omo compozers make una sit tight this is fuking good music what davido ur growth is amazing happy birthday champ you just dey start Aje."

blessings783:

"Happy birthday Davido.. Long Live 001"

